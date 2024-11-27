Seaford Woman Arrested in Dewey Beach for Disorderly Conduct, Threatening Behavior

A 60-year-old Seaford woman has been arrested following a situation last night involving disorderly conduct and threats. The incident happened at 1400 Coastal Highway. As Police approached a vehicle operated by 60-year-old Crystal Long, she displayed aggressive and irate behavior, yelling at officers and refusing to cooperate. According to statements from hotel staff, Long, who had been staying at a hotel during the day, became increasingly agitated over an earlier disagreement with the daytime manager. Witnesses reported that she verbally confronted an employee and threw an object at them. The employee, feeling threatened, then contacted 911. The responding officers observed signs of intoxication, including the presence of alcohol in the vehicle. Despite multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation, she refused to cooperate, leading officers to remove her from the vehicle to ensure safety. Due to her continued aggressive behavior, Long was taken into custody and transported to the Dewey Beach Police Department. She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #7 and released on her own recognizance.