Seaford Woman Arrested on Drug Dealing Charges

A Seaford woman wanted for a violation of probation was arrested by detectives from the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force at the Dollar General in Seaford just after 9:30 Friday morning. Delaware State Police say a search of 35 year old Chelsea Fenimore’s backpack turned up about 2.4 grams of crack cocaine, over a gram of meth and over $1100 in suspected drug proceeds. Probation and Parole officers conducted an administrative search of her room at the Sunrise Motel and turned up additional drugs –

Approximately 29.25 of methamphetamine

Approximately 9.93 grams of cocaine

Approximately 19.01 grams of crack cocaine

Three wax baggies containing approximately .021 grams of suspected heroin

Fenimore was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Fenimore was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $82,600 cash bond.