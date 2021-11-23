Seaford Woman Arrested On Drugs – Weapons Charges Following Dover Traffic Stop

A Seaford woman is facing drugs-and-firearms related offenses following a traffic stop in Dover.

Kylie Smack

Dover Police said a driver was pulled over Friday night for running a stop sign and failure to signal. According to police, marijuana was out in plain view, and a black safe inside the vehicle was found to contain Fentanyl in the form of counterfeit Percocet pills, a nine-millimeter handgun and two magazines.

25-year-old Kylie Smack is charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of marijuana, possession of Fentanyl and traffic violations.