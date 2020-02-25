Seaford woman charged with 3rd DUI in Harrington

40-year-old Kimberly Tribbett, of Seaford, DE – Harrington Police

A Seaford woman was arrested on DUI charges in Harrington.

According to the Harrington Police Department, around 1:45 a.m., Sunday officers stopped a vehicle on South DuPont Highway for a traffic violation.

When police made contact with the driver, identified as 40-year-old Kimberly Tribbett, she was reportedly slurring her words and exhibited signs of impairment.

A computer check revealed she had two prior DUI convictions.

Tribbett was arrested and charged with her 3rd Offense Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Failed to Remain within a Single Lane. She was released on her recognizance.