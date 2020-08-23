Seaford Woman Charged with 7th DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Seaford woman has been charged with her 7th offense DUI after a vehicle crash near Bridgeville. Delaware State Police say 39 year old Melissa Jurado of Seaford was found near her vehicle around 3:30 Saturday morning – and showed signs of impairment. Police also detected an odor of alcohol. A DUI investigation was started and police learned she had been charged with six previous DUIs and she was arrested and charged with her 7th offense DUI and other offenses. Jurado is being held at the Baylor Correctional Institution in default of an over $11,000 cash bond.