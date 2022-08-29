Seaford Woman Dies Following Route 13 Crash

Delaware State Police have identified the Seaford woman who died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash on Route 13 early Saturday morning.

State Police said a northbound driver of a Jeep swerved to get around a pick-up truck, but collided with the back of the pick-up truck near Camp Road. The Jeep flipped over and landed upright in the median. Its driver, 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The other driver stopped on the northbound shoulder of Route 13, but then left the scene. The pick-up truck was found unoccupied in the Seaford area.

State Police also said Jackson was not properly restrained in the vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3269 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.