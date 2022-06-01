Seaford Woman Dies Of Injuries Suffered In New Castle Co. Crash

A crash on Route 13 south of I-295 in New Castle County early Wednesday morning claimed the life of a passenger, a 60-year-old Seaford woman.

According to Delaware State Police, a southbound vehicle towing a trailer left the roadway, traveled onto the shoulder, spun around and crashed into a sign pole before it landed on its roof. The woman later died in a hospital. The driver, a 65-year-old man, apparently fell asleep at the wheel. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The name of the woman who died has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin. State Police said both occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash and investigation impacted traffic on southbound Route 13 for about three hours. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information is asked to contact the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-365-8486 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.