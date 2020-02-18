Seaford woman killed in Bridgeville crash

A Seaford woman has died following a serious crash in Bridgeville.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m., Monday as a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, operated by a 67-year-old Seaford woman, was traveling northbound on Apple Tree Road and was stopped at a stop sign.

A 2006 Ford, E250 Econoline van, driven by a 62-year-old Elkridge, Maryland man, was traveling eastbound on Redden Road, approaching the intersection of Apple Tree Road.

For unknown reasons, the car failed to remain stopped and entered the intersection directly into the path of the van. The driver of the van was unable to avoid the crash and the front of the vehicle struck the left side of the car.

After impact, the car was forced off the northeast corner of the intersection where it came to rest, upright facing in a northerly direction. The van was also forced off the northeast corner where it came to rest with its right side partially resting on top of the car.

The driver of the car was not properly restrained and was transported by EMS to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The operator of the van was properly restrained and was also transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital by EMS where he was treated and released with minor injuries. A passenger was not properly restrained and was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where he was also treated for minor injuries and released.

The intersection of Redden Road and Apple Tree Road was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.