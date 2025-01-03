Seal Season on Delmarva – Keep Your Distance!

Beach-goers should be on the lookout for seals on area beaches. The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) says that Delaware sees four different species of seals during the winter months and they will be seen resting and sunning on rocks, docks, beaches or other landing areas throughout the state. If you spot a seal – stay at least 150 feet from the animal and keep dots on a leash so the seal can rest undisturbed. If they feel threatened – seals can bite – or transmit disease through direct contact. You can report seal sightings to MERR at 302-228-5029. They will evaluate the seal for signs of injury or illness and provide rescue if needed.

Additional information from MERR:

In the case of a healthy resting seal, MERR will station trained volunteers at the scene throughout the day to help the seal rest undisturbed, while also providing educational information to beachgoers.

It is normal for seals to haul out of the water to rest. If you see a seal, maintain a minimum distance of 150 feet from the animal, and keep dogs on a leash so that the seal can rest undisturbed. Boaters and seal tour vessels must also maintain a 150-foot minimum distance from seals in the water or resting in the seasonal colony. This is a federal law under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Please do not approach the seal, attempt to feed it, or otherwise interact with the animal. This action will only cause undue stress to the seal and may force it to go back into the water before it is rested, which can lead to potential drowning.

Reports from the public are very useful in helping to document the presence of seals in Delaware waters, and in helping the MERR stranding team to provide rescue for those seals that need veterinary treatment. For more information, please visit the MERR website at www.merrinstitute.org