Search Continues For Suspect In Worcester Co. Homicide

Nearly three weeks ago, an Accomack County woman was found murdered in a Pocomoke City home. Maryland State Police said Monday the search continues for the man who was identified as a suspect in the killing of Lesa Renee White, who worked as a Wicomico County Correctional Officer.

52-year-old William Edward Strand of Pocomoke City is also wanted for arrest in a separate murder investigation.

White was reported missing by family members January 4th. She was discovered fatally shot January 6th.

Anyone with information on Strand’s whereabouts is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 202-510-2847.