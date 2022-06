Multiple agencies are searching for a missing man who reportedly went kayaking yesterday morning and has not returned. His van was eventually discovered near the Cape Henlopen fishing pier. But he and his kayak are missing.

He is described as an avid and experienced 71-year-old kayaker.

Trooper-2’s track from adsbexchange.com before the Coast Guard helicopter assumed the search.

Several fire companies, state troopers, park rangers, Coast Guard and Trooper 2 have been participating in the search.