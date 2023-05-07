Search for Missing Swimmer off 25th Street in Ocean City

Search for missing swimmer in Ocean City / Image courtesy OCVFD

The search continued into last evening for a 21 year old swimmer missing in the surf off 25th Street in Ocean City. Officials say two swimmers were in the water around 3:30pm and became distressed – one was rescued and in the care of EMS. Rescue swimmers from the Ocean City Fire Department began searching the area along with the US Coast Guard and Natural Resources Police.

The scene was turned over to the Coast Guard who continued to search with Natural Resources by air and boat until late evening. There has been no update since Saturday evening.