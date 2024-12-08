Search of Lagoon Saturday Night at Northside Park in OC Turns up Personal Belongings in the Water, but No Person in the Water

Ocean City Police and Fire Departments were called to the lagoon at Northside Park around 8pm Saturday after someone spotted personal belongings floating in the water. The Department of Public Works removed the items – officials have no idea how long they’d been in the water.

Police conducted a perimeter search and Ocean City Fire/EMS and other agencies from Sussex and Wicomico County conducted an extensive water search using advanced sonar technology and highly trained rescue divers. They confirmed there was no person in the water.

The Winterfest of Lights was gradually closed during its last half hour of operation.

Police say there are no reports of missing persons.