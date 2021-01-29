Search Turns Up Drugs, Ammo, $102,000 In Suspected Drug Money

Mark Fowser
An investigation into suspected heroin distribution and activity involving illegal weapons at a home has led to a man’s arrest.

Delaware State Police said troopers took part with Harrington Police and Animal Control in execution of a search warrant at a home on Hanley Street. The search turned up a Glock handgun with a laser sight and extended magazine, 31 rounds of ammunition, some heroin and marijuana, drug paraphernalia, other assorted ammunition and $102,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

31-year-old Kevin Hughes Junior was taken into custody and charged with a variety of offenses. Police say two children were there at the time, so Hughes is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Delaware State Police released these charges against 31-year-old Kevin Hughes Jr.:

The following items were located inside the residence during the search warrant:

  • A black Glock 19 Gen 4 9 mm handgun with a laser sight and an extended magazine loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition.
  • 1,898 bags of heroin (Total weight approximately 13.286 grams)
  • Approximately 126.67 grams of marijuana
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Various rounds of shotgun, 40 caliber, and 9 mm ammunition
  • $102,013.00 in suspected drug proceeds

Hughes was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Two counts- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Drug Dealing Tier 3 Heroin (Felony)
  • Aggravated Possession Tier 3 Heroin (Felony)
  • Drug Dealing Marijuana (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Two counts- Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Hughes was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $232,300.00 secured bond.