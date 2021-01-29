Search Turns Up Drugs, Ammo, $102,000 In Suspected Drug Money

An investigation into suspected heroin distribution and activity involving illegal weapons at a home has led to a man’s arrest.

Delaware State Police said troopers took part with Harrington Police and Animal Control in execution of a search warrant at a home on Hanley Street. The search turned up a Glock handgun with a laser sight and extended magazine, 31 rounds of ammunition, some heroin and marijuana, drug paraphernalia, other assorted ammunition and $102,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

31-year-old Kevin Hughes Junior was taken into custody and charged with a variety of offenses. Police say two children were there at the time, so Hughes is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Delaware State Police released these charges against 31-year-old Kevin Hughes Jr.:

The following items were located inside the residence during the search warrant:

A black Glock 19 Gen 4 9 mm handgun with a laser sight and an extended magazine loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition.

1,898 bags of heroin (Total weight approximately 13.286 grams)

Approximately 126.67 grams of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

Various rounds of shotgun, 40 caliber, and 9 mm ammunition

$102,013.00 in suspected drug proceeds

Hughes was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Two counts- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Drug Dealing Tier 3 Heroin (Felony)

Aggravated Possession Tier 3 Heroin (Felony)

Drug Dealing Marijuana (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Two counts- Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Hughes was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $232,300.00 secured bond.