Search Turns Up Drugs, Ammo, $102,000 In Suspected Drug Money

An investigation into suspected heroin distribution and activity involving illegal weapons at a home has led to a man’s arrest.
Delaware State Police said troopers took part with Harrington Police and Animal Control in execution of a search warrant at a home on Hanley Street. The search turned up a Glock handgun with a laser sight and extended magazine, 31 rounds of ammunition, some heroin and marijuana, drug paraphernalia, other assorted ammunition and $102,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
31-year-old Kevin Hughes Junior was taken into custody and charged with a variety of offenses. Police say two children were there at the time, so Hughes is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Delaware State Police released these charges against 31-year-old Kevin Hughes Jr.:
The following items were located inside the residence during the search warrant:
- A black Glock 19 Gen 4 9 mm handgun with a laser sight and an extended magazine loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition.
- 1,898 bags of heroin (Total weight approximately 13.286 grams)
- Approximately 126.67 grams of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
- Various rounds of shotgun, 40 caliber, and 9 mm ammunition
- $102,013.00 in suspected drug proceeds
Hughes was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Two counts- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Drug Dealing Tier 3 Heroin (Felony)
- Aggravated Possession Tier 3 Heroin (Felony)
- Drug Dealing Marijuana (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Two counts- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Hughes was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $232,300.00 secured bond.