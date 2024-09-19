Search Warrant in Harrington Leads to Arrest for Gun and Drug Offenses

Delaware State Police have arrested a 33-year-old Harrington man for felony gun and drug charges following a search warrant at a house on Jackson Ditch Road in Harrington yesterday. On September 18th, members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, executed the search warrant. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation of John Cox and the distribution of illegal narcotics from the property. Cox was taken into custody at the residence without incident. A search of the property led to the discovery of several items including a 12-gauge shotgun and 12-gauge shotgun ammunition along with 13.58 grams of Methamphetamines, Naloxone Strips, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia. Cox was charged with felony weapon-related crimes as well as drug-related offenses. He is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $14,000 secured bond.

List of Charges: