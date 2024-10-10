Search Warrant in Magnolia Leads to Arrests for Drug Offenses

Delaware State Police have arrested three individuals– 29-year-old Takeya Benson, 24-year-old Samuel Horton, and 33-year-old Clarence Sullivan– all from Magnolia, on felony drug charges after executing a search warrant on October 8th at a residence on Nascar Lane. The search, conducted by the Kent County Governor’s Task Force and the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, followed an investigation into drug distribution from the property. Authorities found large quantities of crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, and over $1,100 in suspected drug proceeds. Benson, Horton, and Sullivan were charged with multiple crimes.

Additional Information and List of Charges:

A search of the property and vehicles led to the discovery of the following items:

Approximately 182.46 grams crack cocaine

Approximately 72.04 grams cocaine

Approximately 88.65 grams heroin

Approximately 75.76 grams psilocybin mushrooms

3 Oxycodone pills

$1,182 USC in suspected drug dealing proceeds

Drug paraphernalia and digital scales

After a search of the property, two of the six individuals detained were arrested for misdemeanor offenses and capias warrants. One was released without incident. Benson, Horton, and Sullivan were all taken to Troop 3 where they were charged with multiple crimes.

Benson was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $148,400 cash bond:

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Takeya Benson