Search Warrant in Seaford Leads to Arrest for Gun and Drug Offenses

Delaware State Police have arrested a 37-year-old Seaford man following a search warrant at a home in Seaford last week. William Nieberg was arrested on felony gun and drug charges. On February 6th, members of the Sussex County Drug Unit and Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, executed a search warrant at the residence on Pit Road in Seaford. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation of Nieberg for the manufacturing and distribution of illegal narcotics from the property. Before executing the search warrant, detectives saw a Hummer H3, driven by Nieberg, leave the home. Detectives pulled the Hummer over and Nieberg was detained. He faces several charges and is now at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $153,100 cash bond. At the property, a 9mm handgun with no serial number and ammunition was found along with over 3,800 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and equipment used for growing marijuana.

Additional Information from DSP:

arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $153,100 cash bond.