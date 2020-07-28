Searching For Work? A Job Fair Comes To Worcester Co. Wednesday.

If you’re in search of a job, Pocomoke City is the place to be Wednesday.

Worcester County’s second open air job fair takes place from 10 until 1:00 at the Pocomoke Farmer’s Market downtown.

Employers looking to fill openings want to talk with job-seekers. The job fair also highlights training and transportation resources available in Worcester County.

The job fair is free and open to the public. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings and to observe social distancing.

The job fair is sponsored by the City of Pocomoke, Worcester County Chambers of Commerce, Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, Worcester County Economic Development (WCED), and Worcester County Tourism.

The following links highlight some of the employment opportunities that will be showcased:

http://www.co.worcester.md.us/departments/HR/Jobs

https://mwejobs.maryland.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx