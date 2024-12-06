Seashore Marathon Will Impact Rehoboth Beach Roads Saturday Morning

Expect early morning road closures Saturday as over 3000 runners will take part in the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon and Half-Marathon. The run begins at 7am at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. This is a Boston Marathon qualifier – there is NO race day registration.

More on road closures for the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon:

The following roads will be open to street residents only from 7 am-3 pm:

Henlopen Avenue (Henlopen Acres residents should use 2nd Street)

Grove Street from Columbia Avenue to Henlopen Avenue

Gerar Street

4th Street

Sussex Street from 5th to 4th streets

Drivers also should anticipate possible brief closures on the following roads at approximately the following times:

7-7:30 am –

Rehoboth Avenue westbound from the bandstand to State Road

State Road from Rehoboth Avenue to Hickman Street

Hickman Street from State Road to Stockley Street

Stockley Street from Hickman Street to Scarborough Avenue

Scarborough Avenue from Stockley Street to Lake Drive

Lake Drive

Queen Street

7-9 am – Surf Avenue

7 am-noon – Ocean Drive