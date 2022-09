Tim Bamforth of Seashore Striders. Amanda Peters, Cynthia Glace and Warren Jones of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company / Photo by Ryan Peters

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company held their annual Firefightin’ 5K on August 21st. This week the event’s organizer, the Seashore Striders, presented a check for over $17,000 to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company to help support their many equipment and operational needs. Officials say 279 runners took part in the 5K.