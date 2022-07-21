Season’s 1st White Marlin Catch Worth $5,000

White Marlin excitement is building in Ocean City.

The first White Marlin caught this season is worth $5,000 to Kevin Gibbs, who reeled in the marlin June 7th aboard the “Wrecker” vessel, captained by Jeremy Blunt. Gibbs then released the white marlin.

Gibbs received a $5,000 check at this week’s meeting of Mayor and Council.

“Ocean City is proud to be the White Marlin Capital of the World,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said. “The first white marlin catch of the season is a symbolic start to the fishing season and hopefully a sign of many more for our offshore fishermen this summer.”

The 49th White Marlin Open and associated festivities take place August 8th through August 12th.

WGMD 92.7 and 98.5 is the official talk station of the WMO.