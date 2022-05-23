Seat Belt Safety Initiative Escalates This Week

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is taking part in the national Click It or Ticket Campaign, which runs through June 5th and covers Memorial Day weekend.

Today (Monday) in particular, law enforcement agencies in several states are taking part in seat belt enforcement and awareness initiatives.

“Over the past year in Delaware, 49 percent of people that were killed in crashes were not wearing a seatbelt,” Delaware Office of Highway Safety Director Kimberly Chesser said. “We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life and so often, it could have been prevented. It’s imperative we get the message out about the importance of seat belt safety to prevent these tragedies from happening.”

According to OHS, studies have also shown that younger occupants were most likely to be involved in crashes involving non-restrained occupants. And, males are more likely than females to not buckle up.

“You may think you’re safe in a certain vehicle, or on a certain road, but the truth is, you’re safest when you buckle up, no matter what,” Senior Traffic Safety Program Manager Sarah Cattie said. “Unfortunately, many families are suffering because their loved ones refused to follow this simple step.”