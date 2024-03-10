Second Cape Henlopen School District Referendum Meeting on Monday, March 11 at Milton Elementary School

A meeting to discuss the upcoming Cape Henlopen School District debt service and operating expense referendum will be held Monday evening at 6pm at Milton Elementary School. The referendum is to propose a new tax rate to generate local revenue. The tax increase is less than originally expected – at $0.549 per $100 of assessed value – and would result in an increase of about $154 per year for the average home in the district.

There is one more meeting scheduled for 6pm at Lewes Elementary School on Monday, March 18th. The referendum vote is set for Tuesday, March 26th at Cape Henlopen High School, Mariner Middle School and Rehoboth Elementary.