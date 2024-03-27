Second Person Arrested in Connection with 2023 Murder in Wicomico County

Maryland State Police have arrested a Salisbury teen in connection with a shooting in which another teen was killed and another man injured last year in Wicomico County. Police say Cashmir Holbrook is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and related charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ja’siah Sin’cer Johnson and the shooting of 22-year-old Jamere Capri Maynes –both of Salisbury, Maryland. Holbrook was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center where he will be held without bail pending an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner. A second teenager involved– Mykel Elliott– now 17 years old, was arrested on July 6th, 2023. He is also charged as an adult with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and related charges. Both Holbrook and Elliott are detained without bond pending trial.

Cashmir Holbrook

Additional Information from Maryland State Police:

Shortly after midnight on April 16, 2023, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to

911 calls reporting shots fired in the 300 block of E. Carroll Street near Buena Vista Avenue in

Salisbury, Maryland. Responding officers found both victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson was transported from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical Center, where he was

pronounced deceased. Maynes was also transported from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical

Center, where he received medical treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on this

investigation. Additional assistance was provided by State Police Criminal Enforcement Division

investigators, as well as detectives and officers from the Salisbury Police Department.

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene. Personnel from the Salisbury Fire

Department also responded for assistance. Investigators interviewed witnesses and residents in the area. Crime scene evidence was transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.