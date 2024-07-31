Secret Service, FBI Directors Questioned by Lawmakers About Security Failures Leading to Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump

The Acting Director of the Secret Service–Ronald Rowe and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate this week were questioned by lawmakers about security failures that led to the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump.

They appeared before a joint hearing conducted by the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs and Judiciary Committees.

Senator Tom Carper asked what policies are currently in place to facilitate real time information sharing between the Secret Service and local law enforcement during an event and what changes to information sharing practices will the Secret Service make in light of the apparent breakdown in communications on July 13th. Rowe in response to Senator Carper’s questions talked about how challenging communications were that day…

He says going forward they need to be where the greatest number of partners are when that information is being discussed and to make sure they have redundancies as far as cellular on the ground or additional repeaters. Rowan says he directed the chief information officer to do that. Also, they are rolling assets now– supporting campaign sites.