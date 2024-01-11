Section of Preston Street in Salisbury Closed Today to Repair Water Main Break

In Salisbury, the Department of Waterworks Utilities Division is repairing a water main today at the intersection of Preston Street and Truitt Street. Preston Street will be impassable from Truitt Street to Liberty Street. This includes all through traffic and emergency vehicles. Work began about 9 a.m. and will conclude around 4:30 p.m. barring any unforeseen events. They ask that you don’t park between Truitt Street and Liberty Street during that time. Officials want you to be alert in the area and plan an alternate route.