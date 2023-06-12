Section of Route 611/Stephen Decatur Hwy Dedicated in Memory of Cpl Glenn Hilliard

Dedication ceremony for a 4-mile section of Route 611 in honor of Cpl Glenn Hilliard / Image courtesy Mike Bradley/WGMD

A portion of Stephen Decatur Highway/Route 611 has been dedicated in honor of Cpl Glenn Hilliard, who was killed in the line of duty while serving as a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy one year ago today. However Cpl Hilliard worked and risked his life daily to protect citizens of Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties.

A four-mile stretch of the roadway from Route 50 to the intersection with Route 376/Bay Street is dedicated in Cpl. Hilliard’s memory.