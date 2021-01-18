Security Heightened In Del., Md. As Inauguration Day Nears

Two days until inauguration day in Washington, and security is tight around many government facilities across the nation.

That includes Legislative Hall in Dover, where fencing now surrounds the building, which remains closed to the public for the start of the General Assembly Session. There was no unrest reported there Sunday. Also, Sunday was a calm day around Maryland’s capital in Annapolis, where a rumored protest did not materialize.

Delaware Courts judicial officers and employees will work remotely Tuesday and Wednesday due to heightened security concerns. A Courts spokesman said most court facilities will not be available to the public until Thursday, but emergency facilities will be available.

Court officials are in close contact with federal and state law enforcement agencies and are monitoring the situation nationally and locally. Delaware Courts are closed today for the Martin Luther King holiday.



