Selbyville Church Heavily Damaged by Fire

Image courtesy Selbyville VFC

Image courtesy Selbyville VFC

A church on Clendaniel Avenue in Selbyville was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. Firefighters arriving at the scene around 12:30am found heavy fire throughout the single story church. Multiple fire companies assisted at the scene or provided backup. The State Fire Marshal has determined the fire originated in the attic of the church and was caused by an unspecified electrical malfunction.

Damage is estimated at $250,000. Investigators say there was no alarm system or automatic sprinkler system in the church.