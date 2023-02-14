Selbyville Election Canceled March 4th, but Big Changes on the Town Council

There will be no election on March 4th in Selbyville, but for the first time in 30 years the town has a new mayor. The three incumbent candidates, Mayor Clifton Murray and Council members Clarence tingle and Frank Smith did not run for re-election. Councilman Richard Duncan ran unopposed for Mayor and Gary Steffen and Chris Snader ran for the two open council seats. Duncan’s council term expires in March of 2024 – the Mayor with a majority vote of the Council can appoint someone to finish the term.