Selbyville Fire Service Member to be Honored Sunday at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

Laura Madara, Selbyville VFC

This weekend is the 41st Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland. 148 fallen firefighters from around the country will be honored – including Laura Madara of Selbyville, who died in the line of duty on April 9, 2021, while serving as a volunteer fire police officer for the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company. From Maryland –

Nicholas Finamore of the Prince George’s County Fire & EMS

William Sheffield of the Baltimore City Fire Department

Brad Scott of Howard County Dept of Fire & Rescue Services

Joshua Laird of Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services.

The memorial service will take place Sunday – and flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday.