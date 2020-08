A Selbyville man faces drug related charges after being pulled over in Ocean View and found to have a suspended license.

Ocean View Police say the officer smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search, according to police, turned up 115 ounces of marijuana, 126 baggies of heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

22-year-old Joseph Phelan was charged with possession of marijuana and heroin with intent to deliver and other offenses. He was later released on unsecured bail after arraignment.