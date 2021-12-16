Selbyville Man Arrested On Drugs, Firearms Charges

Michael A. Johnson

A Selbyville man faces charges related to drugs and firearms following an investigation that Delaware State Police said lasted for several months.

A search warrant was conducted at a residence on Cordgrass Circle earlier this week. State Police said the search turned up a stolen 9-mm handgun, two rifles, numerous boxes of ammunition, some heroin and a liquid THC vape cartridge.

32-year-old Michael Johnson was taken into custody without incident. He additionally is charged with endangering the welfare of three children by committing a drug offense.

Johnson was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution.

Delaware State Police listed these charges:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony ) – 3 Counts

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 3 Counts

Knowingly Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony ) – 6 Counts

Manufacture/Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Weapon with Removed Serial Number (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense – 3 Counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not Related to Personal Use Quantity Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana – Personal Use Quantity (Civil Violation)

Johnson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 for the above charges, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $170,300 cash bond.