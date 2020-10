Image courtesy DSP

A Selbyville man has been arrested on charges of aggravated menacing after an incident Wednesday on Lincoln Avenue where 22 year old Demetrius Jenkins was pointing a rifle style firearm at four people on the property as he asked each if they’d thrown a rock at his vehicle. Jenkins then left the property. He was arrested Thursday by Delaware State Police and charged with 4 counts of aggravated menacing. He’s being held at SCI in default of a $10,000 secured bond.