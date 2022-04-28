Selbyville Man Charged With Drug Offenses, Resisting Arrest

Jashaun Johnson

A traffic stop in the Selbyville area has led to a man’s arrest on drug-related charges, as well as for resisting arrest.

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper pulled over a vehicle for not signaling a turn, using a cell phone and not wearing a seat belt.

Police said 20-year-old Jashaun Johnson of Selbyville was seen throwing a belted bag away from him that he was wearing. Troopers retrieved the bag, and according to police Johnson tried to run away but was caught after a short foot pursuit.

Police say a search turned up some cocaine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and more than $900 in suspected drug proceeds.

Johnson was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4 and charged with the following offenses:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Several traffic offenses

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and released on a $9,700 unsecured bond.