Selbyville Man Charged with DUI after Frankford Area Crash

A crash Friday night around 9:45 on Gum Road near Frankford led to charges by the Delaware State Police. Police were called after a Silverado went off the road and collided with a tree. Police say the 31 year old driver from Selbyville showed signs of impairment and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver was cited for DUI, failure to have insurance ID in his possession and failure to remain within a single lane.