Selbyville Man Charged with Felony Reckless Endangering Following Vehicular Assault

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called to Cape Lane in Frankford after a man was struck by a work van just after 9:30 Saturday morning. Police arrested the driver of the van, 40 year old Moises Espinoza-Saldivar of Selbyville, at the scene.

Police learned that Espinoza-Saldivar confronted his ex-wife after he saw her talking to construction workers outside her home – then got back in his van and drove towards the three construction workers pinning one man against a deck.

The 44 year old victim was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. As police arrested Espinoza-Saldivar they observed signs of impairment and smelled alcohol on his breath and a small bottle of whiskey was found in his jacket pocket.

Espinoza-Saldivar was taken to Troop 4, where was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 4 counts

Vehicular Assault Second Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child -3 counts

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence

Driving While Revoked

Offensive Touching

Espinoza-Saldivar was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $88,300 cash bond.