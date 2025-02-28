Selbyville Man Charged with Impersonating a Police Officer

Delaware State Police were called for a suspicious vehicle on Laurel Road near Millsboro Highway. Police learned from a 23 year old victim from Laurel that he had been driving eastbound on Nine Food Road when a white Dodge Magnum with Arizona registration pulled behind him and activated flashing red and blue lights. As the victim pulled to the side – the Dodge passed him and continued on. The victim later saw the vehicle pull into the Dagsboro Royal Farms and called 9-1-1. The driver of the Dodge pulled up next to the victim and verbally confronted him – and then left the scene when the victim didn’t respond

Police identified the suspect as 19 year old Blayden Rose of Selbyville who was charged Thursday with impersonating a police officer and harassment and was released on his own recognizance.