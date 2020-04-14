Selbyville man hits $10,000 on scratch-off

A Selbyville man hit $10,000 on a scratch-off at a local Royal Farms, the Delaware Lottery announced on Monday.

Raymond Perrone, a 59-year-old barber and musician from Selbyville, purchased a variety of Instant Game tickets while recently visiting Royal Farms in Selbyville. Having some extra cash on hand, he decided to treat himself to a higher price-point game – a $25 Money Frenzy Instant Game ticket that ended up being a $10,000 winner.

Perrone, who started playing the Lottery 20 years ago, said he had previously won a $5,000 prize playing Instant Games before, but this was his biggest win yet.

“I just scratched the ticket off and knew I had a winner” said Perrone. “At first, I thought I had won $5,000, but then I saw the double symbol and called my wife. She started yelling, ‘It’s $10,000!'”

“It’s always exciting to see a longtime Delaware Lottery player win big,” said Vernon Kirk, Director of the Delaware Lottery. “Congratulations to Mr. Perrone on his $10,000 win.”

When asked what he was planning to do with his winnings, Mr. Perrone said he plans to put it in the bank and use it to pay some bills.

Perrone claimed his prize from Lottery Headquarters on April 8, 2020.