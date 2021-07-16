Selbyville Man Seriously Hurt In Scooter Accident

A 70-year-old Selbyville man is hospitalized in critical condition after being thrown from the scooter he was riding when it was struck by another vehicle.

Delaware State Police said the driver of a van who made a left turn on Lighthouse Road into Fenwick Hardware Thursday afternoon apparently did not see the oncoming scooter, which was traveling on the shoulder. The front of the van collided with the left side of the scooter, throwing its operator to the parking lot surface.

The scooter operator had to be flown to a hospital for treatment. The 64-year-old Selbyville man who was driving the van came to a controlled stop and was not injured.

The incident impacted traffic on Lighthouse Road for about one hour, and is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-644-5020.