Selbyville PD Investigating an Internal Theft from Local Business

Image courtesy Selbyville PD

Selbyville Police were called to Kendall Furniture on Route 113 Tuesday for a report of an internal theft. Police learned that an employee, 38 year old Betheny Bruning falsified payroll records and obtained about $42,000 in funds relating to work hours she did not earn.

Police have not located Bruning, she will be charged with 3 counts each of theft over $1500 and falsifying business records.

If you know where Bruning is – contact PFC Dodson at 302-604-3308 or call 9-1-1.