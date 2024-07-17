Selbyville Police Looking for Bank Fraud Suspect
July 17, 2024
Charges are pending as Selbyville Police look for a suspicious individual attempting to commit a fraud at the Bank of Ocean City within the corporate limits of Selbyville. Through investigative measures officers learned that the person (photographed below) used a false identification and attempted to fraudulently withdraw funds from an account. Anyone with information on the identification of this person is encouraged to call 911 or contact CPL John Buntint via email or telephone.