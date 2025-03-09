Selbyville Police Looking for Suspect in Assault on Sunday

Selbyville Police are looking for a man in connection with an assault outside the McDonald’s at Mason Dixon Plaza. Police were called just before 2pm Sunday and met with the female victim. She told police he approached her outside and dumped his drink on her upper body and face then verbally assaulted here by cursing at her. He then road off on a bicycle.

Police have identified the suspect as Joshua Kositzke and ask anyone with information on his location to contact them.

The investigation is continuing.