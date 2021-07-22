Selbyville School’s Playground Gets A Paid-For Upgrade

A local playground will get an overhaul thanks to a well-known national retailer.

The Phillip C. Showell Elementary School playground in Selbyville is one of 100 ‘impact projects’ recognized by the Lowe’s home improvement store chain. The school in the Indian River District will receive $100,000 for new playground equipment.

“We are extremely thankful to be the recipient of a Lowe’s 100 Hometowns grant,” Phillip C. Showell Elementary School Principal Christy Kerr said. “This funding will allow us to create an updated, safe and fun play space for the students at Phillip Showell as well as our local community. We are excited to work with Lowe’s on this amazing project!”

A member of the PTO organization nominated the school. More than 2,200 nominations were considered. The Lowe’s 100 Hometowns initiative is in celebration of the store chain’s 100th anniversary. For more information, please CLICK HERE