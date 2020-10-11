Selbyville Teen Charged with Drug & Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

A Selbyville teen has been arrested on drug and weapons charges after he allegedly stole money from the 73 year old victim that he is living with. Delaware State Police say the victim confronted 19 year old Darren Leager about the missing money when the teen grabbed a sawed off shotgun next to his bed. The victim took the firearm and hid it until police arrived and took possession of it. As Leager was arrested Troopers found some of the suspected stolen money and .455 grams of heroin. Leager is charged with drug and weapons offenses and was released on an unsecured bond.