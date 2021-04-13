UPDATED: Funeral Services Set for Selbyville VFC Ladies Auxiliary President, Laura Madara

UPDATED – 4/13/21 – 1pm – The funeral services for Laura Madara will be a full fire department service with all the honor, respect and tributes appropriately bestowed upon her as a member of our fire service community.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 17th, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Selbyville Fire Company, Station 88, 30 North Main Street, Selbyville Delaware.

Funeral Service will be Sunday, April 18th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Selbyville Fire Company, Station 88. There will be visitation prior to the service from 11:00 pm till 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Selbyville Redman’s Cemetery on Cemetery Road, Selbyville, DE, following the funeral service. All participants in the services at the cemetery will walk from the Selbyville Fire Station the few blocks to the cemetery. After the casket is carried from the fire station to the hearse for the salute, all uniformed personnel will form up behind the Pipes and Drums Bands and proceed to the cemetery.

===============================================================

The Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company mourns the death of its Ladies Auxiliary President, who was struck by a vehicle while on duty.

According to Delaware State Police, a Selbyville Fire Police truck was stationed on Polly Branch Road near Lighthouse Road Friday afternoon at the scene of another accident. As the scene was being cleared, the fire department pick-up truck driven by a 79-year-old man began to back up, and 56-year-old Laura Madara of Selbyville was struck. She later died at a hospital.

State Police are still investigating the incident.

Sunday, firefighters lined several area roadways for a procession in honor of Madara and her service.