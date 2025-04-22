Sen. Carozza Requests Immediate Halt to US Wind’s Offshore Wind Project off Maryland’s Coast

Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza has sent a request to the US Secretary of the Interior for the federal government to halt the US Wind Offshore Wind Project off the Maryland coast. She states that the conclusions of the Environmental Impact Study by BOEM were insufficient and weakened the case for Maryland’s offshore wind energy project – and that concerns from the public were never addressed. BOEM also reported that the wind energy project highlighted multiple negative impacts on the environment off the Maryland coast.

Here is Senator Carozza’s Letter to US Department of the Interior, Secretary Doug Bergum: