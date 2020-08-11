Sen. Carper Cosponsors Theatre Tax Credit Legislation

The struggle is real for theatres and music performance venues which had to close during the pandemic, reopen with only limited capacity, and have hoped to lure a wary public to come back out and enjoy themselves.

One venue that has faced such challenges is the historic Milton Theatre. Senator Tom Carper, D- Del., visited the Milton Theatre Monday to talk about legislation that’s designed to help out such smaller venues.

The Entertainments New Credit Opportunity for Relief and Economic Sustainability Act, or ENCORES Act, would establish a new tax credit for live venues with fewer than 500 employees to help them cover the cost of lost ticket revenues during the pandemic.

Carper is cosponsor of the legislation along with Senator Jon Tester, D- Mont.

“These venues are truly special places that have, for generations, provided our families with priceless memories,” Carper said. “It’s on us to do what we can to support this industry now so that we can come out on the other side of this pandemic and ensure that this will not be the day the music died.”

“History tells us that for every challenging time, the arts persist and comes back even stronger. Art is one of the first things people look to when regaining their sense of normalcy,” Milton Theatre Director Fred Munzert added. “In these incredibly challenging times, live art will be the voice of peace and hope. Keeping our local venues alive and well must be part of our plan as we create a new world for all to enjoy.”

According to Munzert, the Milton Theatre welcomed about 60,000 people through the turnstiles last year at 300 shows.

