Sen. Carper, Rep. Blunt Rochester Highlight Climate Change Challenges During Beach Visits

Delaware for the most part is flat and low-lying, leaving it exposed to the threat of climate change, according to Senator Tom Carper, D-Delaware

Carper was accompanied by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Delaware, Delaware Natural Resources Secretary Shawn Garvin and officials with the US Army Corps of Engineers Tuesday during visits to Slaughter Beach and the Indian River Inlet.

Today (Wednesday), Carper is leading a field hearing today in Bethany Beach with government officials at the local, state and federal levels on “examining shoreline and riverbank restoration in the face of climate change.” The hearing starts at 10:00 a.m.

To view the hearing virtually, please CLICK HERE

“Coastal communities are working around the clock to protect their homes, businesses, and essential infrastructure from the growing threat of climate change, but they can’t do it alone,” Carper said. “In Delaware, increased flooding has shut off access to hospitals and schools and displaced residents. Today, we saw these impacts first-hand, and discussed how the federal government can do a better job of helping our state and local governments build their infrastructure in a more resilient, forward-thinking way.”

Carper and Blunt Rochester have introduced the Shoreline Health Oversight, Restoration, Resilience, and Enhancement Act (SHORRE) Act, cosponsored by Louisiana Republicans Senator Bill Cassidy MD and Congressman Garrett Graves.

“Today’s visits to Slaughter Beach and Rehoboth Beach made clear that Delaware’s coastlines continue to bear the brunt of the effects of climate change,” Blunt Rochester said. “It’s critical that coastal communities in Delaware and across the country have the resources they need to restore their shorelines, mitigate the effects of climate change, protect wildlife habitats, and safeguard their local economies. I look forward to tomorrow’s hearing to continue working on how the federal government and stakeholders can further support efforts to make coastal communities more resilient.”