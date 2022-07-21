Sen. Carper Tests Positive for COVID-19

On the same day that The White House announced that President Biden tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. also announced a positive test result Thursday.

Carper released this statement late Thursday:

“I received a positive COVID-19 test result today as part of regular weekly COVID-19 testing. Per CDC guidelines, I plan to isolate for five days and will closely monitor my symptoms until then.

“I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and double boosted and I am thankfully feeling fine. I plan to work remotely while I self-isolate and look forward to fully recovering and getting back to the office as soon as it is safe for me to do so. I continue to urge all Delawareans to get vaccinated and boosted to protect yourselves and your families from the worst of this pandemic.”